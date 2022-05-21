Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Throws Shade at Draymond Green for Shooting in Warmups

Prior to tip-off of Game 2 between the Warriors and Mavericks on Friday night, the TNT studio crew checked in with Golden State forward Draymond Green as he was going through warmups.

Green, who has become a regular on the network for interviews, and has even worked for the network as a sideline reporter at this year’s All-Star game, fielded questions from NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Barkley is always quick to needle Green, who in turn is always ready to give it right back to the NBA legend.

“Dray, why are you shooting the ball in warmups that you never shoot in the game?,” Barkley asked.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Green has averaged 5.6 field goals attempted per game this year, his lowest total since his rookie year.

“I shoot when I have to Chuck. I shoot when I have to and I need to win championships. Also Chuck, you’re not gonna keep going at our fans…,” Green said, as he made fun of Barkley’s lack of championship rings after Barkley made a comment about Golden State fans.

“They got more rings than you, Chuck,” Green fired back.

The relationship between Barkley and Green is one of admiration and constant hilarity nearly every time they meet on television. Friday night’s Game 2 warm-up chat was clearly no different.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

steve-kerr-damion-lee
NBA

Double Technical in Warriors-Mavs Drawing Heavy Criticism

Golden State forward Damion Lee tried to step over Dallas wing Davis Bertans as the two got tangled up in Game 2.

By Mike McDaniel
Sasha Banks and Naomi
Wrestling

WWE Suspend Sasha Banks, Naomi Indefinitely After Walkout

There will be a tournament to determine the new women’s tag team champions.

By Daniel Chavkin
Fernando Alonso
Play
Formula1

Alonso Questions F1 Governing Body’s Stewards’ Competence

The Alpine driver highlighted incidents at Miami where the stewards “were not very professional” and that he hasn’t seen any improvement from the FIA this season.

By Madeline Coleman
014648567
NFL

'Poison Pills' Are No Longer Allowed in NFL Contracts—Here's Why

A tit-for-tat exchange between the Seahawks and Vikings in 2006 led the league to outlaw the cost-spiking strategy that's recently been in the news for other reasons.

By Greg Bishop
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA

Giannis, Gobert Headline NBA All-Defensive Teams

Marcus Smart led the way with 99 first-team votes.

By Daniel Chavkin
Lando Norris, James Corden, Daniel Ricciardo
Play
Extra Mustard

Lando Norris Shoots Hilarious Scene With James Corden

The McLaren driver shot a hilarious scene at the Miami Grand Prix with the late night television host.

By Mike McDaniel
A Notre Dame Fighting Irish gold helmet
College Football

ACC Posts Record Revenue in 2020-21 With Notre Dame Football Included

The Fighting Irish joined the conference temporarily as part of the altered COVID-19 schedule.

By Associated Press
Roger Angell give his acceptance speak after receiving the J G Taylor Spink Award at National Baseball Hall of Fame.
MLB

Nobody Did It Better Than Roger Angell

Beyond his encyclopedic knowledge and immense talent, the late baseball writer always displayed his undying love of the game.

By Emma Baccellieri