Prior to tip-off of Game 2 between the Warriors and Mavericks on Friday night, the TNT studio crew checked in with Golden State forward Draymond Green as he was going through warmups.

Green, who has become a regular on the network for interviews, and has even worked for the network as a sideline reporter at this year’s All-Star game, fielded questions from NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Barkley is always quick to needle Green, who in turn is always ready to give it right back to the NBA legend.

“Dray, why are you shooting the ball in warmups that you never shoot in the game?,” Barkley asked.

Green has averaged 5.6 field goals attempted per game this year, his lowest total since his rookie year.

“I shoot when I have to Chuck. I shoot when I have to and I need to win championships. Also Chuck, you’re not gonna keep going at our fans…,” Green said, as he made fun of Barkley’s lack of championship rings after Barkley made a comment about Golden State fans.

“They got more rings than you, Chuck,” Green fired back.

The relationship between Barkley and Green is one of admiration and constant hilarity nearly every time they meet on television. Friday night’s Game 2 warm-up chat was clearly no different.

