Golf World Reacts to Tiger Woods’s Laborious Third Round, Withdrawal From PGA Championship

Tiger Woods withdrew from the first major of his career Saturday following a career-worst showing at the PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

The surprising news of Woods’s withdrawal came shortly after the 46-year-old shot a nine-over-par 79 in the third round at Southern Hills Country Club. Woods had never before withdrawn from a major. Woods’s agent Mark Steinberg later confirmed to Sports Illustrated he experienced “pain and discomfort” in his right foot throughout the day, which led to the decision.

Woods’s premature exit garnered responses from various figures throughout the golf world, including PGA president Jim Richerson, who released a statement sending Woods his well wishes.

“Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship. We admire Tiger’s valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries,” Richerson wrote.

Check out some other notable replies to Woods’s stunning withdrawal below:

