Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc Become Voice Actors for ‘Lightyear’

Get ready Ferrari fans, you will soon be able to hear from two of your favorite drivers on the big screen.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc traded in driving to be voice actors for a day for the latest Disney Pixar feature film, “Lightyear,” the team announced Wednesday. The duo voiced the same character with Leclerc doing the Italian version while Sainz did the Spanish.

This new movie tells the origin story of beloved character Buzz Lightyear, who first entered the Disney franchise in 1995 with “Toy Story.”

Ferrari, however, did not reveal what character their stars were playing, instead highlighting the release dates for Disney’s latest film—June 15 for Italy and June 17 in Spain.

Voiceovers like this are not unheard of among Formula One drivers. Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel all took part in the English, Spanish and German versions of “Cars 3,” respectively.

