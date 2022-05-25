Skip to main content
Video of Tom Brady’s ‘Hole in One’ Goes Viral

Just a day after showing off his skills with a baseball bat, Tom Brady returned to social media Wednesday with yet another impressive display of his talents in another sport other than football.

A video posted to Brady’s various accounts appeared to show the 44-year-old quarterback sinking a hole-in-one. Footage from a FPV drone seemed to show the trajectory of the ball as it traveled from the tee box to the green and into the cup.

Naturally, Brady celebrated when he saw that the shot had gone in, jumping up and down with the rest of his posse. However, it remains unclear if the hole-in-one is legitimate. 

It’s certainly possible that the seven-time Super Bowl champion sank one of the unlikeliest shots in golf, but it’s also possible that he may have had some help from special effects.

Brady tagged Ari Fararooy, a videographer, and Shadow Lion, his off-the-field media organization, as the producers of the hole-in-one video. The quarterback has worked with Fararooy in the past, including on the viral clip that showed Brady throwing three pinpoint passes to a football passing machine. 

That particular video was considered to be a rather impressive video edit after Fararooy tagged Warm & Fuzzy, a studio of artists, and credited them for the CGI.

Brady has kept himself busy this offseason, though mostly with his movements away from the football field. He retired from the NFL shortly after the 2021 campaign came to a close, only to announce his return to the Buccaneers shortly after. He also agreed to a lucrative contract with Fox Sports to join the network’s NFL broadcasting team when he does eventually hang up his cleats for good.

Brady, who will turn 45 in August, is still at the top of his game on the field, having thrown for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns in his 22nd professional season last year.

