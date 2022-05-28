Following Golden State’s Game 5 series-clinching win on Thursday night to send the Warriors back to the NBA Finals, Draymond Green was asked who he’d rather play coming out of the East.

“You’re asking me who I want to play, I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play. We’re going to play Boston. That’s who we’re going to play,” Green said.

The Celtics were up 3–2 in their Eastern Conference finals series against the underdog Heat. Jimmy Butler had other plans, as he scored a game-high 47 points, while adding nine rebounds and eight assists for the Heat.

In the wake of Miami’s 111–103 victory that forced Game 7, longtime Heat veteran Udonis Haslem trotted over to the ESPN broadcast crew, and told them to tell Draymond Green “thank you” for the motivation to force Game 7.

If Butler and the Heat needed any more inspiration to pull out the Game 6 win and send the series back to Miami, clearly Green provided it.

The Heat and Celtics are now tied at three games apiece, and the series shifts back to South Florida for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night.

