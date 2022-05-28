Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Udonis Haslem Thanks Draymond for Inspiration After Heat’s Game 6 Win

Following Golden State’s Game 5 series-clinching win on Thursday night to send the Warriors back to the NBA Finals, Draymond Green was asked who he’d rather play coming out of the East.

“You’re asking me who I want to play, I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play. We’re going to play Boston. That’s who we’re going to play,” Green said.

The Celtics were up 3–2 in their Eastern Conference finals series against the underdog Heat. Jimmy Butler had other plans, as he scored a game-high 47 points, while adding nine rebounds and eight assists for the Heat.

In the wake of Miami’s 111–103 victory that forced Game 7, longtime Heat veteran Udonis Haslem trotted over to the ESPN broadcast crew, and told them to tell Draymond Green “thank you” for the motivation to force Game 7.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

If Butler and the Heat needed any more inspiration to pull out the Game 6 win and send the series back to Miami, clearly Green provided it. 

The Heat and Celtics are now tied at three games apiece, and the series shifts back to South Florida for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Miami Heat coverage, go to Inside The Heat. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

May 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) reacts after scoring the game winning goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center.
NHL

Last-Second Goal Sends Avalanche to Conference Finals

Darren Helm’s goal with 5.6 seconds left lifted Colorado over the Blues into the Western Conference finals.

By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler hits a layup over Robert Williams.
NBA

Butler Carries Heat to Series-Tying Victory, Forces Game 7

The Heat forward dropped 47 points, keeping Miami’s season alive and sending the series back to South Florida.

By Daniel Chavkin
A Cobra Amp driver.
Golf

12-Year-Old Golfer Signs NIL Deal With Cobra Puma

Xavier "Xeve" Perez is the company’s first official NIL deal.

By Daniel Chavkin
Dec 29, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Virginia Tech Hokies helmet lays on the sidelines during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Virginia Tech defeated Arkansas 35-24.
College Football

Ex-Virginia Tech LB Isi Etute Found Not Guilty in Murder Trial

The former Hokies linebacker was facing second-degree murder charges.

By Associated Press
Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and Giants outfielder Joc Pederson.
MLB

Report: Pham Slapped Pederson Over Fantasy Football Dispute

The Reds and Giants outfielders got into an altercation prior to Friday’s game over a disagreement that reportedly involved fantasy football.

By Mike McDaniel
LeBron James
NBA

LeBron Reacts to Lakers Reportedly Hiring Darvin Ham As Coach

The Lakers star seems pleased with his new head coach.

By Daniel Chavkin
Joe Murphy/Getty Images
NBA

Report: Lakers Hire Darvin Ham As Next Coach

The 48-year-old is a former Los Angeles assistant, and has been with the Bucks since the 2018 season.

By Mike McDaniel
A ball boy holds a tennis ball at Wimbledon.
Tennis

‘Miss,’ ‘Mrs.’ Dropped From Wimbledon Champion Honor Board

Women’s Wimbledon champions will now be listed the same way men’s champions are.

By Associated Press