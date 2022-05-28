With their backs against the wall, the Heat successfully staved off elimination, defeating the Celtics 111–103 in a hard-fought battle to force Game 7.

After trailing by as many as 13 in the third quarter, Boston rallied in the fourth to take a three-point lead with just under five minutes to go. That is when the Heat made their final push, going on 17–6 run to finish the game.

Jimmy Butler needed a big game for the Heat to take this series back to Miami, and that is exactly what he gave them. Butler exploded for 47 points in 46 minutes, a season-high in both categories, to lead both teams. It’s the fourth time he’s scored over 40 points in this postseason.

Butler scored seven of the Heat’s final nine points, highlighted by a dagger jumper up four with the shot clock expiring and 45 seconds left in the game.

No other Heat player surpassed 20, as Kyle Lowry chipped in 18 points prior to fouling out with two minutes remaining in regulation.

The Celtics had a more evenly distributed approach to scoring, but it wasn’t enough in the end. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White all totaled over 20 points, with Tatum’s 30 leading the way.

This hard-fought Eastern Conference Finals is now tied 3–3 and will go to a decisive Game 7 on Sunday with a Finals appearance on the line. The Heat could also get back Tyler Herro for the next game, as he has missed three straight games with a groin injury.

