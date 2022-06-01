Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant and Mike Trout on Today's SI Feed
Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant and Mike Trout on Today's SI Feed

Aaron Rodgers Takes Playful Shot at Patrick Mahomes’s Brother

On Wednesday night, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will play Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in a round of golf for The Match on TNT. The pair of veteran QBs are already getting their trash talk in.

The four quarterbacks were asked which social media app they frequent the most, and Rodgers took that as an opportunity to send a shot at Mahomes and his family.

“Pat I’m sure is a big TikToker, runs in the family,” he said.

Rodgers is referencing Jackson Mahomes’s career as a viral TikToker, something that has gotten both of the Mahomes brothers in trouble when Jackson went a little too far in his videos.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

There is sure to be more jawing between these quarterbacks throughout The Match, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. This is the first time that Mahomes and Allen will be participating in the event, as Rodgers is back for the second time and Brady will play for his third.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

TyreekHill_OTAs
Play
Fantasy

Tyreek Hill, Javonte Williams Among Potential 2022 Fantasy Busts

Beware these 10 players, whose might be overvalued for various reasons.

By Michael Fabiano
Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks in 2018
Play
NFL

Steve Wilks Comments on Why He Joined Brian Flores’s Lawsuit

Wilks: “I’m all about change. “And, I’ll leave it at that.”

By Wilton Jackson
Justin Lewis celebrates during a Marquette game
Play
College Basketball

Breaking Down Key NBA Draft Deadline Decisions

The race is on to Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline. Who’s staying and who’s going?

By Kevin Sweeney
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before an NFC wild-card game.
Play
NFL

Report: Kyler Murray Expected to Be at Cardinals’ OTAs Wednesday

The quarterback’s return to the team’s facility is a welcome sign for Arizona.

By Zach Koons
Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt during a game.
Play
NFL

Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement at 29

He missed the entire 2021 season after a career year in ’20.

By Dan Lyons
West Ham's Kurt Zouma
Soccer

Zouma Banned From Having Cats for Five Years After Abuse Video

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was caught abusing his pet cats, who have been taken into care.

By Associated Press
Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) plead their case to referee Josh Tiven (58) in the first half at Staples Center during the play-in tournament.
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Says Play-in Loss to Lakers Was a ‘Dark Day’

The Warriors forward thinks his team should have beat Los Angeles in 2021.

By Joseph Salvador
Mar 25, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) shoots during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at United Center.
College Basketball

Isaiah Wong Announces Decision on Status for 2022–23 Season

He initially declared for this year’s draft on April 25.

By Wilton Jackson