Aaron Rodgers Takes Playful Shot at Patrick Mahomes’s Brother

On Wednesday night, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will play Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in a round of golf for The Match on TNT. The pair of veteran QBs are already getting their trash talk in.

The four quarterbacks were asked which social media app they frequent the most, and Rodgers took that as an opportunity to send a shot at Mahomes and his family.

“Pat I’m sure is a big TikToker, runs in the family,” he said.

Rodgers is referencing Jackson Mahomes’s career as a viral TikToker, something that has gotten both of the Mahomes brothers in trouble when Jackson went a little too far in his videos.

There is sure to be more jawing between these quarterbacks throughout The Match, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. This is the first time that Mahomes and Allen will be participating in the event, as Rodgers is back for the second time and Brady will play for his third.

