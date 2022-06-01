Josh Allen Trolls Tom Brady With Special Golf Ball for ‘The Match’

Bills quarterback Josh Allen brought quite the special golf ball to play with during “The Match” golf event, in which Allen is teaming up with Patrick Mahomes to compete against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Allen showed his golf ball ahead of “The Match,” and he made sure it poked fun at his Buccaneers quarterback opponent.

The 26-year-old will be using a golf ball with Tom Brady’s infamous NFL scouting combine photo on it.

The photo, which Brady has previously said he wants erased from the internet based on how often it gets reposted, is originally from 2000, the year that Brady began playing in the NFL with the Patriots.

Allen also made sure to poke fun at Brady’s old age of 44.

“The picture is so old that they had to shrink it down and couldn’t use the whole thing,” Allen said.

Brady made sure to troll Allen back with his golf ball. The seven-time Super Bowl champion put a picture of the Lombardi trophy on his golf ball. Allen is the only quarterback participating without a Super Bowl title in his career.

“Josh, have you ever seen one of these? Do you know what that is?” Brady said to Allen.

“I’ve seen it,” Allen said.

The four NFL quarterbacks will play a 12-hole match on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. This is the sixth edition of “The Match.” Mahomes and Allen are playing for the first time. However, Brady has lost in his two appearances, while Rodgers won in his one appearance last year. This is the first version consisting of solely NFL stars without any PGA professionals joining in.

