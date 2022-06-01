A fan at the Mets–Nationals game on Tuesday night is now in the running for “Father of the Year” after the incredible catch he made in the stands.

Mets outfielder Starling Marte hit a two-run home run in the first inning of the game, hitting it to the centerfield stands at Citi Field.

Even though the ball didn’t seem catchable by any fans in the stands since it aimed a bit to the right of the stands, one man reached his arm out past the railing and caught the ball with his right bare hand. To top it off, he held a toddler in his left arm.

The fans went wild around him to celebrate this difficult feat.

Almost two months into the 2022 MLB season, this may be the “Catch of the Year,” as SNYtv put it. There hasn’t been too many wild fan catches this season yet, but a couple weeks ago, one fan at an Astros–Red Sox game did catch two home runs in the same inning.



Fans catching baseballs in the stands while holding babies is nothing new. Back in 2015, Sports Illustrated ranked the top 10 best catches by fans holding babies in MLB history. You can look at the list here, and then figure out where you think Tuesday’s catch would rank.

