Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Fan at Mets Game Makes Unreal Home Run Catch While Holding Toddler

A fan at the Mets–Nationals game on Tuesday night is now in the running for “Father of the Year” after the incredible catch he made in the stands.

Mets outfielder Starling Marte hit a two-run home run in the first inning of the game, hitting it to the centerfield stands at Citi Field.

Even though the ball didn’t seem catchable by any fans in the stands since it aimed a bit to the right of the stands, one man reached his arm out past the railing and caught the ball with his right bare hand. To top it off, he held a toddler in his left arm.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The fans went wild around him to celebrate this difficult feat. 

Almost two months into the 2022 MLB season, this may be the “Catch of the Year,” as SNYtv put it. There hasn’t been too many wild fan catches this season yet, but a couple weeks ago, one fan at an Astros–Red Sox game did catch two home runs in the same inning

Fans catching baseballs in the stands while holding babies is nothing new. Back in 2015, Sports Illustrated ranked the top 10 best catches by fans holding babies in MLB history. You can look at the list here, and then figure out where you think Tuesday’s catch would rank.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Gervonta Davis beats Rolando Romero
Boxing

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia Need Each Other

“Tank” Davis’s sixth-round knockout of Rolando Romero on Saturday won’t do much for his legacy. A matchup against fellow upstart Ryan Garcia would.

By Chris Mannix
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks on against the Chicago Sky during the second half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Taurasi Ejected After Arguing No-Call During Mercury vs. Sky

The 10-time All-Star was very upset about the call in Tuesday's game.

By Wilton Jackson
Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVI at the Metrodome. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24.
NFL

Partner of Mark Rypien Sues Former NFL QB for Alleged Abuse

Danielle Wade noted in the lawsuit that she feared leaving him due to her responsibilities as well as feeling trapped in the relationship.

By Daniela Perez
Rafael Nadal (ESP) reacts to a point during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB).
Tennis

Nadal Topples Djokovic in Four-Set Thriller at French Open

The clay court maestro inched closer to capturing his 22nd major as he advanced to the French Open semifinal.

By Madison Williams
Minnesota Twins starting ptitcher Smeltzer (31) pitches in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers
MLB

Look: ‘Worst’ Strike Call Of MLB Season Goes Viral Tuesday

Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer’s 90 mph pitch appeared to go quite a bit below Eric Haase’s knees, but was still called a strike.

By Madison Williams
Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Faces New, 23rd Active Lawsuit Detailing Assault

Another woman, a licensed cosmetologist, has come forward and detailed graphic accounts during massage therapy sessions with the Browns QB.

By Madeline Coleman
Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) makes the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Police Confirm Jeff Gladney’s Girlfriend Died In Monday’s Crash

Andrea Mercedes Palacios, 26, also died in the car accident early Monday morning.

By Wilton Jackson
Kyle Trasking at the line of scrimmage during practice for the Buccaneers.
NFL

Kyle Trask Reacts to Tom Brady’s Decision to Return

He didn’t attempt a single pass as a rookie and will likely be in the same spot with Brady back for the Buccaneers this year.

By Joseph Salvador