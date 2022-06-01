Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
EA Sports Will Commemorate John Madden with the Cover of Madden 23
EA Sports Will Commemorate John Madden with the Cover of Madden 23

NFL Twitter Reacts to the ‘Madden 23’ Cover Decision

When EA Sports announced Wednesday that John Madden would grace the cover of this year's Madden NFL 23, it generated a lot of excitement from NFL fans on social media.

The legendary coach will be featured on the game’s cover for the first time since Madden 2000, which was released in 1999. This year’s edition will include three different Madden NFL 23 covers honoring the different segments of his life that include him as a coach, a broadcaster and one that showcases Madden in a mosaic form.

The iconic game, originally named John Madden Football, initially launched 34 years ago in June 1988. It has since sold more than 150 million copies.

Madden coached for 10 seasons in the NFL, recording 103 wins with the Raiders, posting a .759 winning percentage and winning Super Bowl XI with the franchise in 1976. He also won seven division titles and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Madden, who died on December 28 at the age of 85, was also a three-time Emmy Award–winning broadcaster. He joined the broadcast booth in ’78 and worked for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC.

With Madden’s face on the cover of this year’s Madden NFL game, NFL gamers will be stoked for its release in August.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors vs Celtics SITE
Play
NBA

NBA Finals 2022: Expert Predictions for Warriors vs. Celtics

The Crossover staff makes picks for the NBA Finals.

By SI Staff
Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring a goal for the Ukrainian national team.
Soccer

Ukraine Leads Scotland in World Cup Qualifying Playoff

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk have Ukraine in great position, as the national team plays with heavy hearts amid the Russian invasion of its country.

By Daniel Chavkin
Ukrainian fans support their team before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine.
Soccer

Ukrainian Team Sings Emotional National Anthem Before WC Qualifier

Wednesday’s match marks the first time that the national team has been able to compete since the Russian invasion began in February.

By Madison Williams
Novak Djokovic
Play
Tennis

What the Future Holds for Novak Djokovic, Serena, Roger Federer

Jon Wertheim answers this in his latest mailbag, plus the value of coaches in the sport and whether there are inconsistencies in how players are disciplined for on-court antics.

By Jon Wertheim
najee harris
Play
Fantasy

Bold NFL Predictions: The Fantasy Take

Michael Fabiano’s fantasy spin on some of Conor Orr’s bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano
Matt Corral at the NFL scouting combine.
NFL

Panthers QB Matt Corral Away From Team After Family Tragedy

The rookie quarterback was absent from today’s OTAs.

By Dan Lyons
Carlos Sainz, Monaco GP 2022
Formula1

Carlos Sainz Calls for Consistency on F1 Impeding Calls

The driver was reprimanded while Ferrari was dealt a €25,000 fine for impeding Stroll during practice. But nothing happened when it occurred during the race.

By Madeline Coleman
Former PGA Tour golfer Bart Bryant holds his club after a swing.
Golf

Bart Bryant, Former PGA Tour Champion, Killed in Car Accident

The three-time Tour winner was 59.

By Zach Koons