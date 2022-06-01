Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant and Mike Trout on Today's SI Feed
Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant and Mike Trout on Today's SI Feed

Patrick Mahomes Asked to Name Josh Allen’s ‘Biggest Fear’

The roasts were firing off before Wednesday’s “The Match” golf event between NFL stars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Teammates Mahomes and Allen are used to playing against each other on the field. Last season, the Chiefs vs. Bills AFC divisional round was thought to be one of the best games of the 2021 season. 

The Bills led with 13 seconds left in regulation, and Allen and the team were confident they would move on to the AFC championship game. However, Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field and tied the game to go into overtime. It became an iconic moment in NFL history.

The Chiefs then won the coin toss and scored on their possession, ending the game. 

So, when Mahomes was asked what his teammate’s worst fear was on Wednesday ahead of “The Match,” the Chiefs quarterback knew exactly what to say.

“Josh’s biggest fear... a coin toss,” Mahomes said.

Allen couldn’t help but laugh at Mahomes’s comment. 

The Chiefs vs. Bills game sparked a major conversation around the overtime rules. This debate led to the NFL changing the overtime rules for playoff games to allow both teams to have possession of the ball even if the first team with possession scores a touchdown.

“The Match” takes place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

