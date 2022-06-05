Twitter Reacts to Rafael Nadal Winning His 14th French Open

Rafael Nadal continued to make history on Sunday by defeating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open Final. It was his 14th French Open title in 17 tries, and 22nd major title overall, both the most ever.

Many people on social media understood the magnitude of this match in tennis history as Nadal further separates himself from Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in total majors won.

And everyone made sure to congratulate Nadal on another successful French Open campaign, including one from Real Madrid:

And another from 11-time major champion Rod Laver:

Nadal has now won each of the first two majors this year, giving him a chance to earn a grand slam if he can take home Wimbledon and the U.S Open. However, that won’t be easy as he needs to recover quickly for Wimbledon, which begins in less than a month.

For now, Nadal can celebrate the fact that no one is more dominant on a surface than he is on clay.

