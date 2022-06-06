If you’re a Red Sox fan, it’s likely you have a few memories of David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez playing side-by-side in some of the biggest games in the team’s history. On Sunday, a video of their sons started to get some attention for what could very well be the future of baseball.

D’Angelo Ortiz and Manny Ramirez Jr. both just recently graduated high school and are teammates on the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate League. The video features Ramirez scoring after Ortiz’s hit and surely Boston fans have heard that before.

Ortiz will be attending Miami Dade College as a freshman while Ramirez will head to Tallahassee Community College. Both are listed as outfielders and both are registered at 6’1”.

Their fathers won World Series in 2004 and 2007 before eventually finding themselves in the Red Sox hall of fame. Combined, the two have 22 All Star appearances and two World Series MVPs. Not a bad gene pool for the young players.

