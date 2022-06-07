Ravens star Marlon Humphrey was not too excited to watch trailers for Madden NFL 23 that will be released in August.

The trailer for the iconic video game features the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback being trucked by Browns running back Nick Chubb. Even more, it does not help that both players come from two raucous SEC schools—Humphrey went to Alabama while Chubb went to Georgia—that are fixtures in competing for SEC titles and College Football Playoff national championships.

As a result of the trailer, Humphrey joked on Monday that he wants to be taken out of the game before something bad happens.

“Smh Take me out the game right now before I sue @EAMaddenNFL,” Humphrey wrote.

But on Tuesday, Humphrey shared another clip from the game’s trailer posted by its official Twitter account, in which he forces Chubb to fumble the ball after catching it.

“This makes me feel better. The lawsuit still going through though,” Humphrey joked.

This year’s edition of the game will include three different covers honoring the different segments of John Madden's life that include him as a coach, a broadcaster and one that showcases Madden in a mosaic form. The game, originally named John Madden Football, initially launched 34 years ago in June 1988.

This year's trailers of the game should make for interesting matchups when the two teams play each other in the 2022 season on Oct. 23 and Dec. 18.

