Beliebers better Pray the Lightning-Rangers Eastern Conference Final doesn't go to seven games.

Thanks to a double booking at Madison Square Garden, if New York and Tampa Bay can't put the series away before June 14, Justin Bieber fans will be saying That Should Be Me at MSG as Rangers and Lightning hopefuls filter into The Garden.

Out of Town Girl[s], don't fear; the Garden has a plan in place. According to Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina, the concert would be postponed until the next day, June 15, should the series go to Game 7. Bieber is also scheduled to perform at MSG on June 13 sans conflict.

Never Say Never though, fellow Beliebers. The Rangers currently lead the Eastern Conference Final 2–1 and could defeat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions before June 14. However, the Lightning are coming off a huge Game 3 win that saw Ondrej Palat score with 42 seconds left to beat the Rangers 3–2.

Bieber fans need to Trust that one team will take a commanding lead and wrap up the series in Game 5 or 6. Should either team force a Game 7, they'll probably face the rage of Beliebers All Around The World. No Pressure, Stanley Cup hopefuls.

Beliebers, it’s time to Believe. Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET. If the Rangers win, then they’ll only need one win to clinch a Stanley Cup berth against the Avalanche. Should the Lightning win, they’ll be two games away from their third consecutive Stanley Cup appearance and on their way to making NHL history. Both teams will surely be playing with a Purpose.

