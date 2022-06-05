Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Lightning Score Last-Minute Goal to Steal Game 3 From Rangers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3–2 on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference final to 2–1.

Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2–0.

Facing the prospect of falling behind 3–0 in a series that began with a pair of losses on the road, the Lightning rallied with Kucherov scoring on the power play in the second period and Steven Stamkos blistering a shot past goalie Igor Shesterkin from the left circle early in the third.

Game 4 is Tuesday night, with New York still in a position to move within one victory of its first trip to the Stanley Cup Finals since 2014.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the Lightning.

Artemi Panarin had two assists for the Rangers, and Adam Fox and Zibanejad had primary helpers on power-play goals resulting from a pair of penalties drawn by Shesterkin in the second period.

Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry was whistled for slashing on the first, and Riley Nash went to penalty box for interference before Kreider’s goal made it 2–0 midway through the period.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper cited poor puck management and the lack of a sense of urgency as factors in Tampa Bay starting the series slowly following a nine-day layoff the defending champs earned with a second-round sweep of the Presidents Trophy-winning Florida Panthers.

Neither of those were a factor once the Lightning fell behind by two goals Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Shesterkin finished with 48 saves, but the Rangers wasted an opportunity to regain control of the game when Kucherov drew a four-minute penalty for high-sticking Zibanejad with just over nine minutes left.

In fact, New York lost the man-advantage when Jacob Trouba subsequently was penalized for tripping Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn.

Shesterkin made save after save to keep the Rangers from falling behind, but couldn’t get his glove up high enough to stop Palat’s winner.

Tampa Bay, which hadn’t lost consecutive playoff games in three years before dropping Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden, rallied from a 3–2 deficit to win its first-round series against Toronto in seven games.

The Lightning swept the Florida Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the regular season, before running into problems against the Rangers.

New York has demonstrated an ability to rebound from adversity in these playoffs, too.

The Rangers overcame a 3–1 deficit to beat Pittsburgh in the opening round, then rebounded from losing the first games on the road and trailing Carolina 3-2 before winning another tough seven-game series to reach the East finals.

More NHL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder reacts to a call in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakersat Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Jazz Announce HC Quin Snyder Has Resigned

The 55-year-old compiled a 372–264 record during his eight seasons in Utah.

By Jelani Scott
Jesus Ferreira and the USMNT face Uruguay in a friendly
Play
Soccer

USMNT, Uruguay Play to Draw in Pre-World Cup Friendly

The 13th-ranked Celeste likely represented the most difficult opponent the U.S. will face before kicking off in Qatar this fall.

By Avi Creditor
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) warms up before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
NBA

Warriors’ Iguodala Out For Game 2 of NBA Finals vs. Celtics

The 38-year-old forward won’t suit up for Golden State on Sunday night.

By Zach Koons
Drake reacts to play as he joins Raptors fans to cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against the Warriors.
Extra Mustard

Drake Has $1.6 Million Payout Riding on Warriors, Rangers Games

He has made a habit of winning some huge bets in recent months.

By Joseph Salvador
Canada’s men’s national team soccer players post for a picture before a game.
Soccer

Canadian Men’s National Team Skips Match vs. Panama Over Pay Dispute

The squad refused to train on Friday and Saturday.

By Associated Press
jeff-van-gundy
NBA

JVG Returning to NBA Finals Booth, Breen Remains Out for Game 2

The ESPN analyst was among those to miss the series opener.

By Jelani Scott
Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jersey hanging in the rafters of Staples Center.
NBA

Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey Sold for $2.73 Million at Auction

The seller had the jersey for 25 years.

By Associated Press
UCLA fans cheer on their team against Texas during the first inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Softball

WCWS Sets Attendance Record in Oklahoma City

The WCWS continues to welcome fans in record numbers.

By Jelani Scott