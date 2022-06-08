Skip to main content
Draymond Green’s Mom Called Out Celtics Players Before Game 3

In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors and Celtics got physical with each other. It came as a bit of surprise that no players were ejected from the game. It wasn’t surprising, however, that Draymond Green was at the center of the altercation. The forward who received 14 technical fouls during the regular season is known to trash talk and provoke opponents with his on-court behavior.

Green’s mother Mary Babers-Green, however, thinks the Celtics players are to blame for the on-court drama, specifically Boston’s Jaylen Brown. She did not appreciate the Celtics forward saying that Green should’ve been ejected during the game. She spoke on the radio show 95.7 The Game’s The Morning Roast ahead of Game 3 to offer her opinion on the matter.

“Them crying was just ridiculous because they supposedly are the tough guys,” Babers-Green said, via NESN 360. “So if you’re a tough guy, why you crying when somebody gets tough with you? Just play the game. Just go ahead and play the game.”

Even though her son continues to make headlines for things he does on the court or for comments he makes after the games, Babers-Green does not have a problem with how Green handles the situations.

“I thought he did great,” Babers-Green said. “It’s physical. We look at basketball today and they’ll say. ‘Oh, basketball is soft.’ But then when you play tough it’s ‘Ah, he’s doing this, he’s doing that.’ I thought it was great. Keep doing it. I liked it. Somebody gotta do it.”

The Warriors travel to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night as the teams are currently tied 1–1 in the series.

