The USGA announced on Tuesday that it will allow all players who qualify for the U.S. Open to participate, even if they have withdrawn from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf tour.

Because of this decision, golfers like Dustin Johnson and Sergio García can participate in next week’s major event. Additionally, reigning champion Phil Mickelson plans to play at the tournament in Brookline, Mass.

These three golfers, along with various other professional golfers, are competing in the first LIV Golf event this week in London, meaning they will have to board a plane right after the event to make it back to the United States. The league has sparked many controversies, including Johnson and Garcia dropping out of the PGA Tour. Mickelson has yet to decide if he will follow suit.

The USGA’s choice to include these golfers despite their recent decisions to focus on the Saudi Arabian league instead of the PGA Tour led to major responses on Twitter from fans and reporters alike.

Even if fans don’t agree with the idea of LIV Golf, which is funded by the Saudi Arabian government, most fans think that the golfers shouldn’t be barred from competing in events that they qualify for.

Most people agree that the press conferences ahead of the U.S. Open will be wild, to say the least.

