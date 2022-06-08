Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Golf Twitter Reacts to U.S. Open’s Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson Decision

The USGA announced on Tuesday that it will allow all players who qualify for the U.S. Open to participate, even if they have withdrawn from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf tour.

Because of this decision, golfers like Dustin Johnson and Sergio García can participate in next week’s major event. Additionally, reigning champion Phil Mickelson plans to play at the tournament in Brookline, Mass.

These three golfers, along with various other professional golfers, are competing in the first LIV Golf event this week in London, meaning they will have to board a plane right after the event to make it back to the United States. The league has sparked many controversies, including Johnson and Garcia dropping out of the PGA Tour. Mickelson has yet to decide if he will follow suit.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The USGA’s choice to include these golfers despite their recent decisions to focus on the Saudi Arabian league instead of the PGA Tour led to major responses on Twitter from fans and reporters alike. 

Even if fans don’t agree with the idea of LIV Golf, which is funded by the Saudi Arabian government, most fans think that the golfers shouldn’t be barred from competing in events that they qualify for.

Most people agree that the press conferences ahead of the U.S. Open will be wild, to say the least.

More Golf Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

channing-crowder-russell-wilson
Play
Extra Mustard

Ex-NFL Player Crowder Regrets What He Said About Ciara

The former Dolphins LB: “Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man’s family, I’ll take that back.”

By Wilton Jackson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Watson Appears to Respond to NYT’s Latest Sexual Misconduct Report

The Browns quarterback seemingly replied to the article in an Instagram story posted Tuesday.

By Daniela Perez
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans on December 13, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.
Play
NFL

Report: Texans Provided NDAs, Facilities for Watson’s Massage Sessions

The Browns quarterback is facing 24 active civil lawsuits detailing graphic accounts of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

By Madeline Coleman
Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) and manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) walk off the field after being ejected during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners.
MLB

MLB Announces Suspensions, Fines for Astros-Mariners Incident

Astros reliever Hector Neris and manager Dusty Baker were suspended, while six people involved were fined.

By Madison Williams
Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack (81) has the ball knocked away by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Player Jokingly Threatens to Sue Madden Video Game

Marlon Humphrey was not thrilled about this year's Madden NFL 23 trailers.

By Wilton Jackson
Michael Vick speaks with the media during Fox Sports media day.
College Football

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands New Job in Football

The quarterback will work for a company focused on NIL to assist college players or prospects in the new collegiate sports environment.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Report: Watson Booked Massage Therapy Sessions With 66 Different Women

The quarterback is facing 24 active civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Daniela Perez
Stephen Curry dribbling with Marcus Smart defending
Play
WNBA

Steph Curry Speaks Out on Brittney Griner, Russia Situation

The Warriors star: “She needs to be home, she needs to be safe, she needs to be with her family.”

By Wilton Jackson