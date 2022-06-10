Aidan Hutchinson is just your average 21-year-old. The NFL rookie admitted this week that he is living with his parents while attending the Lions’ offseason program, per MLive.

Originally from Michigan, this allows this year’s overall No. 2 pick in the draft to save up some money ahead of his rookie NFL season.

A couple weeks after the draft, it was announced that Hutchinson signed a four-year, $35.7 million deal, including a $23 million signing bonus. While NFL rookies often want to spend the money on luxurious items, it’s possible that Hutchinson just wants to do some saving for the time being.

According to Sportscasting, NFL players are now paid in a 36-week stretch instead of just during the 18 weeks of the season. This means the players get less money per paycheck, even though they are still getting paid a large sum.

Rookies often get their first paycheck at the beginning of the offseason workouts, which for the Lions was on May 24. If Hutchinson is getting paid weekly from his rookie contract, it’s likely that he wants to save up money to purchase his own house.

Regardless of where he lives this summer, Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed how impressed he is with the Michigan graduate so far in workouts.

“I think he’s been all business,” Campbell said. “What’s great about him is he’s quietly getting better right in front of us. He doesn’t say anything, he listens. He’s like a sponge in there. He absorbs the information."

The defensive end did not explicitly give a reason as to why he chose to live with his parents this summer, but he did admit that he continues to order carry out as his mother isn’t “much of a cook.”

