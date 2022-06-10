Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Top NFL Draft Pick Aidan Hutchinson Still Living With His Parents

Aidan Hutchinson is just your average 21-year-old. The NFL rookie admitted this week that he is living with his parents while attending the Lions’ offseason program, per MLive.

Originally from Michigan, this allows this year’s overall No. 2 pick in the draft to save up some money ahead of his rookie NFL season.

A couple weeks after the draft, it was announced that Hutchinson signed a four-year, $35.7 million deal, including a $23 million signing bonus. While NFL rookies often want to spend the money on luxurious items, it’s possible that Hutchinson just wants to do some saving for the time being.

According to Sportscasting, NFL players are now paid in a 36-week stretch instead of just during the 18 weeks of the season. This means the players get less money per paycheck, even though they are still getting paid a large sum.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Rookies often get their first paycheck at the beginning of the offseason workouts, which for the Lions was on May 24. If Hutchinson is getting paid weekly from his rookie contract, it’s likely that he wants to save up money to purchase his own house.

Regardless of where he lives this summer, Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed how impressed he is with the Michigan graduate so far in workouts.

“I think he’s been all business,” Campbell said. “What’s great about him is he’s quietly getting better right in front of us. He doesn’t say anything, he listens. He’s like a sponge in there. He absorbs the information." 

The defensive end did not explicitly give a reason as to why he chose to live with his parents this summer, but he did admit that he continues to order carry out as his mother isn’t “much of a cook.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions. 

Breaking
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

The Big Difference Between the Deshaun Watson and Robert Kraft Cases

The MMQB welcomes Jenny back to the show! A discussion of her latest investigative piece covering Watson's problematic behavior during massage therapy sessions.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
AP22159587699283
Play
Betting

Belmont Stakes Begins Saturday Evening in New York

Plus, NBA Finals Game 4 Preview, Lightning take 3-2 lead in NHL ECF and news from around the NFL.

By Kyle Wood
New York Giants Kenny Golladay
Play
Fantasy

Kenny Golladay 2022 Fantasy Projections: Could Be a Value Play

Golladay’s stock has fallen the last two years, but he still has big-play potential and scoring ability.

By Shawn Childs
Saquon Barkley with with the Giants.
Play
Fantasy

Saquon Barkley 2022 Fantasy Projections: Ready for a Rebound

If he can stay healthy, 1,500 scrimmage yards is attainable for Barkley.

By Shawn Childs
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
NFL

Report: Raiders Extend Hunter Renfrow With Two-Year Deal

The 26-year-old caught 103 receptions last year, which is the second most by a receiver in franchise history.

By Madison Williams
Gegard Mousasi (blue gloves) celebrates his victory over Vitor Belfort during UFC 204 at Manchester Arena.
Play
MMA

Notebook: Gegard Discusses Possibility of a Bout vs. Adesanya

The middleweight champ is steamrolling through Bellator and had time to chat before headlining Bellator 282 on June 24.

By Justin Barrasso
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8)
Play
Fantasy

Daniel Jones 2022 Fantasy Projections: Room for Improvement

Can new head coach Brian Daboll do for the Giants QB what he did for Josh Allen in Buffalo?

By Shawn Childs
Weili Zhang fights Joanna Jedrzejczyk during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
MMA

Weili Eyes Another Thriller in Jedrzejczyk Rematch at UFC 275

Weil rematches Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Saturday and promises to be less stubborn with a shot at the UFC's strawweight title on the line.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground