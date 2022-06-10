Skip to main content
Sports World Reacts to LeBron James’s Desire to Own a Team in Las Vegas

LeBron James put the NBA on notice this week courtesy of a clip from the latest episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted. In the clip, the 19-year veteran confirmed he remains in pursuit of one of his biggest post-career goals.

“I want to own a team,” said James, who is entering his fourth season with the Lakers. “I want to buy a team for sure. I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

The NBA legend’s admission, coupled with his choice of Las Vegas as the dream location, prompted reactions around the internet from people intrigued by the idea. And, while NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently said the league currently has no plans to expand, James—the NBA’s first-ever billionaire player—already has some people envisioning what things would be like if he eventually lives out one of his latest dreams.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to LeBron’s announcement:

