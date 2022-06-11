Skip to main content
Ryan Leaf Says Baker Mayfield Shouldn’t ‘Waver’ in Browns Standoff

Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

The Browns’ quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season is very much in flux.

Cleveland seemingly abandoned its veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield for an on-field upgrade in former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While Watson has had success on the field in the NFL, there’s plenty of questions surrounding his availability due to ongoing civil litigation surrounding 24 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment against him.

With Watson’s legal situation unresolved, the league has yet to hand down any punishment as it continues its investigation. Any potential discipline that is levied by the NFL against Cleveland’s new $230 million signal-caller has the Browns’ quarterback situation in question heading into the season.

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Ryan Leaf joined The Dan Patrick Show on Friday to discuss the advice he’d give Mayfield with his status as a starter up in the air.

“I’d continue to do what he’s doing, right? I mean do not waver at all,” Leaf said.

“He’s the one who has all the leverage right now. They’ve already said Deshaun Watson is the ‘adult in the room’ apparently. So stay strong, get your money and get a chance somewhere else eventually. I don’t know how this is going to play out. They have to release him. Like, he can’t be on this roster next year.”

When Patrick followed up about any potential suspension for Watson, and how that could impact Mayfield’s approach to the Browns, Leaf explained what his mindset would have been.

“I’d wanna play. He knows the offense. What is the best possible scenario for Baker Mayfield? To play in an offense that he knows,” Leaf said. “Is Kevin Stefanski going to play him? After all that’s gone on … how is this going to be any bit non-chaotic? It may be less chaotic if Baker Mayfield’s starting than it would be if Deshaun Watson is starting, but it’s going to be chaos. And they’re not going to have a chance, I don’t think, to be successful if Baker Mayfield is the starting quarterback in Cleveland.”

With the season inching closer, it is unclear what will happen with Mayfield. There are certainly more questions than answers for the veteran passer, with or without the Browns.

