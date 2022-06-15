Boxing star Floyd Mayweather is reportedly seeking to take a punch at NBA ownership, according to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mayweather spoke of his potential for NBA ownership on Monday in Las Vegas when he announced his exhibition fight against Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura, saying it has been a goal that he and his team “have been working on behind the scenes with the NBA.”

“I can’t say exactly where, but I’m working on getting a team,” Mayweather said.

Before the start of the ’22 NBA Finals, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league was not in discussion for expansion at the time. However, Las Vegas and Seattle, which was home to the SuperSonics from 1967 to ’08, are popular proposed expansion cities for the NBA.

Mayweather’s NBA ownership proposition comes after Lakers star LeBron James said on his show The Shop: Uninterrupted last week that he has a goal of owning a team in Sin City.

Mayweather, a Grand Rapids, Mich., native is determined to have a NBA team “whether it’s in Vegas or not in Vegas” according to the Journal.

The days of Mayweather potentially owning a NBA team could becoming a reality sooner than one thinks.

