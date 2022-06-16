Skip to main content
LeBron James, Tyreek Hill and LIV Golf on Today's SI Feed
Golf Twitter Reacts to Phil Mickelson's Rough Opening Round

Phil Mickelson teed it up at the 2022 U.S. Open on Thursday afternoon despite all the drama surrounding him at the moment.

Last week, Mickelson was in London playing in the first LIV Golf event, for a rival golf league funded by the Saudi Arabian government. The PGA Tour announced suspensions for all golfers who decided to join LIV Golf, but those players are still allowed to play in some tournaments that are not run by the PGA directly, for the time being. The USGA, which runs the U.S. Open, allowed golfers like Mickelson to still play if they qualified. The six-time major champion finished 10-over at last week’s LIV Golf event. 

On Thursday, which happened to be Mickelson’s 52nd birthday, the golfer finished eight over par on the day, leaving him tied for 145th after the first round. He finished with just one birdie on the day.

The big difference for Mickelson this week apart from last week is that he will face a cut tomorrow if he doesn’t improve his score, and would not play on the weekend rounds. LIV Golf does not cut golfers during a tournament.

There’s been plenty of reaction to the wild shots from Mickelson’s opening round from the golf world.

