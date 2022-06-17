Skip to main content
Warriors Dynasty to Continue for Foreseeable Future

Draymond Green Trolls Celtics Expertly With Friday Shirt Choice

After the Warriors beat the Celtics 103–90 Thursday night to capture their fourth NBA title in the last eight years, star forward and trash talker extraordinaire Draymond Green had plenty to say—and wear.

Green continued to troll the Celtics on Friday, as he posted a selfie in a Celtics shirt to which he had made one key addition. The shirt showed the 17 NBA title banners previously won by Boston with one empty one.

In the empty banner, Green wrote “Warriors” and “Nope!! Maybe in ‘23.”

This wasn’t the first time Green has trolled the Celtics during that series. He wore all black ahead of Game 6, which he later said was because they were preparing for a “funeral.”

Green battled Boston Fans throughout the Finals—the fans at TD Garden chanted “F--- you, Draymond,” which then prompted the Warriors to yell the same phrase during their championship celebration in the locker room.

With a fourth championship ring on his finger, Green clearly got the last laugh.

