After weathering a hostile Celtics fanbase throughout the 2022 NBA Finals, Draymond Green made sure he had the last laugh following Golden State’s title-clinching victory.

The star forward took to Twitter less than 24 hours after Thursday’s monumental win to address his pre-Game 6 attire. ESPN cameras captured a focused Green strutting down the hallway in a black hoodie and sweatpants while wearing sunglasses and black shoes; the four-time All-Star contributed 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in Golden State’s eventual 103–90 win.

In his response to the video Friday morning, Green offered a not-so-subtle parting jab to Boston in his explanation: “It was for a funeral.”

While Celtics fans won’t get the chance to reply to Green’s troll in real-time, the four-time NBA champion’s mic drop should keep them fired up should the teams meet inside TD Garden next season.

But until then, the outspoken Green will likely to have a lot more to say about the series in the coming weeks, especially after answering his naysayers with a vintage showing to help the Warriors clinch their fourth NBA title in eight years.

