Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship
Steph Curry’s Brother Seth Has Message for NBA Fans After Game 6

Warriors players weren’t the only ones flexing after the team captured its fourth NBA championship in eight years on Thursday night. Seth Curry, the brother of NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry, made sure to set the record straight after the big win.

“Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great PLAYERS!! And i mean a hand full of people to ever touch a basketball,” the younger Curry tweeted as his brother added to his Hall of Fame résumé.

While Curry didn’t have much to prove to any reasonable NBA fan, the NBA Finals MVP award was one of the few things missing from his trophy case. Andre Iguodala took home MVP honors for the first of the Warriors’ four titles, while Kevin Durant won the award after the second and third championships.

He left no doubt against the Celtics, averaging 31.2 points in the six game series. He topped 30 points four times against Boston, including a 43-point outburst in Game 4. In Game 6, he went for 34 points on 12-of-21 shooting, making 6-of-11 three pointers, and added seven rebounds and seven assists. He was a unanimous selection as Finals MVP.

With the win, the Warriors star inserts himself in any conversation about the NBA’s pantheon of all-time greats.

