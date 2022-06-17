The Warriors knocked off the Celtics in Game 6, 103–90 to capture their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons.

The Warriors, who trailed the Celtics 2–1 earlier in the Finals, rattled off three straight victories to capture the NBA title on the floor of TD Garden in Boston.

En route to his fourth career NBA championship, Warriors star Stephen Curry scored a team-high 34 points on 12-of-21 shooting, including a 6-of-11 mark from three to clinch the title for Golden State.

Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points, while Jordan Poole’s 15 points off the bench keyed a 21–0 first-half run for the Warriors that helped secure the lead for good.

For Boston, Jaylen Brown finished with 34 points and seven rebounds, but turnovers once again doomed the Celtics.

For a second game in a row, Boston struggled to take care of the basketball, and the two main culprits were their stars in Brown and Jayson Tatum, who combined for 10 of the 22 Celtics turnovers.

As a result, the parade once again runs through San Francisco, as the Warriors secured their place as one of the most dominant dynasties in league history.