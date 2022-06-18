Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Baseball Reference Honors Bregman for Winning Infamous Fantasy League

Baseball Reference lists every player’s achievements on their website, and Astros star Alex Bregman’s page is no exception. However, Bregman’s list now includes one strange success.

Bregman won the infamous Mike Trout fantasy football league that initiated the Tommy Pham slap on Joc Pederson, and Baseball Reference has included that among his greatest achievements, which already include All-Star game MVP and second-team All-MLB.

Pham slapped Pederson three weeks ago, got suspended for three games, and the story has grown ever since. We now know about Pederson’s alleged transgression in the league, Trout’s failure as the commissioner, and that Bregman came away as the champion.

Trout admitted while mic’d up on Sunday Night Baseball that Bregman won the league, and since the Astros are playing on ESPN this Sunday, he may reveal more information from the league to the broadcast.

Bregman is likely to add more achievements to this list, but none will be as unique as the winner of this specific fantasy football league.

