Draymond Green Has Major Request of Kendrick Lamar After Winning Title

After winning his fourth title in eight years alongside teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Warriors forward Draymond Green is soaking up every moment of the franchise’s latest world championship.

The versatile forward and defensive anchor for Golden State received criticism for his play early in the NBA Finals, but emerged with a vintage performance in Game 6, posting 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists while playing fantastic defense in the paint for the Warriors.

After Golden State clinched the championship on Thursday night, an off-the-wall stat emerged on social media. Rapper Kendrick Lamar has released an album every year the Warriors have won a championship in the last eight years.

As such, Green had one request for Lamar for 2023.

“Next album 2023 [Kendrick Lamar],” Green tweeted.

Time will tell if the Warriors will win another title in 2023, but it’s clear they’ve established themselves as one of the league’s greatest dynasties.

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

