Groundhog Narrowly Escapes F1 Cars During Canadian GP Practice

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, the site of this weekend’s Formula One Canadian Grand Prix, has a groundhog problem.

The F1 racing circuit is back in Canada for the first time since 2019 after the race was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not much has changed in terms of the groundhogs and their habitation alongside the rack.

During practice on Friday, a groundhog was seen dashing across the racing surface, narrowly escaping the wheel wells of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.

In 2018, a groundhog was hit on the race track when F1 made its annual appearance. In 2019, another groundhog was seen on the track, but made it across safely.

There will be plenty of eyes on the race in Montreal this weekend, with storylines abound centered on the event itself. But an additional storyline could be the animal control issue at the track, and whether or not the groundhogs will make an appearance during the race on Sunday.

The F1 Canadian Grand Prix will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be televised on ESPN.

