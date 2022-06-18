After the Celtics fell to the Warriors in the NBA Finals earlier this week, Boston wing Jayson Tatum received more than his fair share of criticism for his poor performance in the championship round.

Despite turning in his best season as a professional, Tatum struggled in the NBA Finals, shooting just 36.7% from the floor overall. Tatum also averaged nearly four turnovers per game, which underscored Boston’s struggles in taking care of the basketball throughout the series.

However, on Father’s Day weekend, Jayson Tatum’s dad shared a heartwarming message on Instagram in appreciation of his son’s fifth NBA season.

“Appreciation post: [Jayson] - These past 2 months you gave me the best Father’s Day gift a dad can ask for. Seeing you competing at the highest level and making history has been a dream come true. I know the competitive nature in you feels defeated and that’s natural. But you won in my eyes. Leading the league in playoff minutes, being 45% of your team’s offense and taking the Golden State Warriors to Game 6. Lil-J, hold your head up kid. You won in every category except for the Finals. Now you know what it takes. Love you son, I’m sooooo proud of you!,” Tatum’s father wrote.

The Celtics star was named First-Team All-NBA for the first time in his career this season, and the best is yet to come for Boston’s franchise player.

