Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Jayson Tatum’s Father Shares Touching Message for Son After NBA Finals

After the Celtics fell to the Warriors in the NBA Finals earlier this week, Boston wing Jayson Tatum received more than his fair share of criticism for his poor performance in the championship round.

Despite turning in his best season as a professional, Tatum struggled in the NBA Finals, shooting just 36.7% from the floor overall. Tatum also averaged nearly four turnovers per game, which underscored Boston’s struggles in taking care of the basketball throughout the series.

However, on Father’s Day weekend, Jayson Tatum’s dad shared a heartwarming message on Instagram in appreciation of his son’s fifth NBA season.

“Appreciation post: [Jayson] - These past 2 months you gave me the best Father’s Day gift a dad can ask for. Seeing you competing at the highest level and making history has been a dream come true. I know the competitive nature in you feels defeated and that’s natural. But you won in my eyes. Leading the league in playoff minutes, being 45% of your team’s offense and taking the Golden State Warriors to Game 6. Lil-J, hold your head up kid. You won in every category except for the Finals. Now you know what it takes. Love you son, I’m sooooo proud of you!,” Tatum’s father wrote.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Celtics star was named First-Team All-NBA for the first time in his career this season, and the best is yet to come for Boston’s franchise player.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics. 

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Angels starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (25) reacts after walking in a run against the Mariners during the fourth inning.
MLB

Angels’ Lorenzen Rips MLB After Hitting Justin Upton in Head

The L.A. starter called out MLB for providing “slick” baseballs to pitchers this season.

By Zach Koons
Peyton Manning sports an “Omaha” hat while watching the Notre Dame vs. Texas College World Series game.
Extra Mustard

Peyton Manning’s ‘Omaha’ Hat At CWS Goes Viral

The former NFL quarterback used the city’s name constantly while running plays during his career.

By Madison Williams
Alex Bregman rounds the bases for the Houston Astros.
Extra Mustard

Baseball Reference Honors Bregman for Winning Fantasy League

The list of the Astros star’s achievements has a notable addition.

By Daniel Chavkin
Shaun Livingston and Draymond Green high five while playing for the Golden State Warriors.
Extra Mustard

Three Former Warriors Celebrated With Team on Thursday

The Golden State brotherhood showed up to celebrate.

By Daniel Chavkin
President Joe Biden speaks during the University of Delaware’s 2022 Commencement.
Play
NBA

President Biden Congratulates Warriors After NBA Finals Win

He also extended Golden State an official invitation to the White House.

By Zach Koons
Naomi Osaka (JPN) reacts after missing a shot at the 2022 Miami Open.
Play
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Posts Message After Unfortunate Wimbledon News

The four-time Grand Slam champion is dealing with an achilles injury keeping her off the court for the time being.

By Madison Williams
Duke Blue Devils forward Joey Baker (13)
College Basketball

Duke’s Joey Baker Transferring to Michigan

The graduate student will fill one of the two available forward positions for the Wolverines.

By Madison Williams
Baker Mayfield throws a pass for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL

Sources: Browns Willing to Pay Half of Mayfield’s Salary for Trade

Cleveland is on the hook for Mayfield’s $18.86 million salary in 2022.

By Daniel Chavkin