Steve Kerr After Warriors Arrive in Bay Area: ‘I’m Not Going to Lie, I’m Hungover’

After the Warriors clinched their seventh championship in franchise history on Thursday night against the Celtics, the party was on for Steve Kerr’s team.

The Warriors celebrated deep into the Boston night before flying across the country back home to the San Francisco Bay Area.

After arriving back home on Friday afternoon, Kerr was asked by reporters how he was feeling the morning after his fourth NBA title as head coach.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m hungover,” Kerr said before chuckling with reporters on the runway.

“We had a great night last night, we had an incredible night. Late night, but just a special one … just to celebrate it with the team and their families. It was a beautiful night,” Kerr added.

The Warriors defeated the Celtics 103–90 to win Game 6 behind a 34-point effort from NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry. 

The team will host a parade in downtown San Francisco on Monday, June 20 to celebrate their championship.

