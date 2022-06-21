Rob Gronkowski retired (again) Tuesday as one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history.

But what is perhaps as fascinating as Gronk—both the outstanding on-field career and outgoing personality—is the fact that the four-time Super Bowl winner made $70 million in his 11-year NFL career that he reportedly never touched.

Instead, Gronkowski chose to live off the money he made from endorsements, which included deals with Dunkin’ Donuts, Visa, T-Mobile, Lyft, Cheerios, Monster Energy Drink, Tide and a popular commercial with USAA. However, none of this truly comes as a surprise.

In his book It's Good to be Gronk that was released in 2015, Gronkowski revealed he had not spent any of his signing bonus or NFL contract money, saying he lived off “marketing money” and that he was not focused on buying “expensive cars” or “expensive jewelry or tattoos”. Then, he said even still wore his favorite pair of jeans from high school.

While it is no secret that Gronk likes to enjoy himself away from the field, he apparently chose to manage his money efficiently. The longtime tight end has seemingly set himself up with financial stability as he enjoys a retirement period that could be forever—or few weeks.

