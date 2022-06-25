Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Isn’t Happy With How He Looks in NBA 2K

Former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey was selected No. 5 by the Pistons at this week’s NBA draft.

After the draft, many of the new rookies appeared in the NBA 2K video game in their new uniforms. Ivey shared a screenshot of his avatar in the game, and apparently the 20-year-old doesn’t think the animated version of himself looks too much like him.

“Also can’t express how big of a blessing it is to be in 2k, but who is this?” Ivey wrote, with five laughing emojis.

Maybe once Ivey officially begins his playing career, then the video game will work more on the details of Ivey’s facial features.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

The rookie will sport the No. 23 jersey in Detroit, the same number he wore while at Purdue.

Ivey attended his jersey presentation in Detroit on Friday, the day after the draft. It was emotional experience for him and his family as the team honored his family with jerseys of previous Detroit-based teams they’ve played for. His mother, Niele Ivey, is currently the head coach of Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team and played in the WNBA, including one season for the Detroit Shock. His grandfather, James Hunter, played defensive back for the Lions from 1976 to ’82.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Detroit Pistons coverage, go to All Pistons. 

Breaking
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons

YOU MAY LIKE

Cristian Javier pitches during the Astros’ 2022 no-hitter at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Three Astros Pitchers Combine for No-Hitter Against Yankees

Three Houston pitchers blanked New York, led by Cristian Javier’s 13 strikeouts.

By Dan Lyons
Close-up view of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football helmet.
College Football

Nebraska Starting OL Ruled Ineligible for 2022 Season

The German native failed a drug test causing him to have to miss the entire next season.

By Madison Williams
Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives the ball past Celtics center Kendrick Perkins during a game.
Extra Mustard

Kendrick Perkins Admits He ‘Prayed’ for LeBron Injury in 2008 Playoffs

Only Big Perk would have admitted this...

By Zach Koons
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo during a game.
Soccer

Chelsea’s Boehly Meets With Ronaldo’s Agent, per Report

The 37-year-old had 18 goals for Manchester United last year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rafael Nadal (ESP) reacts to a point during the 2022 French Open final.
Play
Tennis

Nadal Updates Status of His Foot Injury Ahead of Wimbledon

The 22-time Grand Slam champion says he’s “positive” right now in regards to his injury, but he doesn’t know how long he’ll be in good condition for.

By Madison Williams
Mercury star Tina Charles speaks with the press.
WNBA

Tina Charles and Mercury Have Parted Ways, Team Says

Charles has filled in for Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia.

By Dan Lyons
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo smiles while warming up before the NFC Championship Game.
NFL

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Shoulder Surgery Recovery on Schedule

He expects to begin throwing again over the next few weeks.

By Zach Koons
Commanders defensive end Chase Young without a helmet during a game.
NFL

Chase Young May Begin 2022 Season on IR, per Report

The Commanders defensive end tore his ACL in November.

By Daniel Chavkin