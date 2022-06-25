Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Isn’t Happy With How He Looks in NBA 2K

Former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey was selected No. 5 by the Pistons at this week’s NBA draft.

After the draft, many of the new rookies appeared in the NBA 2K video game in their new uniforms. Ivey shared a screenshot of his avatar in the game, and apparently the 20-year-old doesn’t think the animated version of himself looks too much like him.

“Also can’t express how big of a blessing it is to be in 2k, but who is this?” Ivey wrote, with five laughing emojis.

Maybe once Ivey officially begins his playing career, then the video game will work more on the details of Ivey’s facial features.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

The rookie will sport the No. 23 jersey in Detroit, the same number he wore while at Purdue.

Ivey attended his jersey presentation in Detroit on Friday, the day after the draft. It was emotional experience for him and his family as the team honored his family with jerseys of previous Detroit-based teams they’ve played for. His mother, Niele Ivey, is currently the head coach of Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team and played in the WNBA, including one season for the Detroit Shock. His grandfather, James Hunter, played defensive back for the Lions from 1976 to ’82.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Detroit Pistons coverage, go to All Pistons.