Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Reacts to Sabrina Ionescu Borrowing His Iconic Celebration

Steph Curry gave NBA fans an everlasting image from the 2022 NBA Finals when he broke out his iconic “night night” celebration in the Game 6 close out of the Celtics.

The Warriors star also apparently started a movement.

Late in the fourth quarter of a game against the Dream on Friday night, Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu drained a deep three to solidify an already comfortable lead. As she jogged back down the court, the All-Star starter emulated Curry by saying goodnight to the fans in Atlanta.

Ionescu finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Liberty’s 89–77 win over the Dream. 

Ionescu and Curry have built a friendship over the years and there’s clearly ample respect between the two stars. The Warriors guard, who was up late on the West coast, caught wind of the Liberty player’s dagger and took to social media to dole out praise.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Start a movement. Congrats All-Star starter,” Curry wrote to Ionescu on Twitter.

Curry is right to shed a spotlight on Ionescu. The 2020 No. 1 pick is in the middle of her best season in the WNBA thus far, averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Curry and the rest of the Warriors are busy celebrating their fourth championship in eight years. The “night night” celebration has been a prominent feature of team’s vocal victory tour, with even Golden State coach Steve Kerr getting in on the action

The Liberty (8–10) are currently fighting for a playoff spot at the halfway point of the 2022 WNBA campaign. However, if Ionescu does more of what she did on Friday night, she could be just a few months away from using the “night night” celebration in the postseason.

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking
New York Liberty
New York Liberty
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run.
MLB

Royals Place Perez on IL for Upcoming Surgery

The catcher is expected to miss around eight weeks as he recovers from a left thumb surgery.

By Madison Williams
An empty Footprint Center before a Phoenix Suns playoff game.
NBA

Ryan Resch Becomes First Openly Gay NBA Basketball Ops Person

The 29-year-old publicly came out on Saturday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Welsh soccer player Gareth Bale claps during a World Cup qualifying game.
Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale to Sign With MLS’s LAFC

The Welsh winger could reportedly play in the States as soon as next month.

By Zach Koons
Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning.
College Football

Cooper Manning Reveals When Arch Was Ready to Make Decision

The No. 1 quarterback recruit for the Class of 2023 knew soon after a recent visit that he wanted to commit to the University of Texas.

By Madison Williams
UT Alum Peyton Manning in the stands during the first round of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regionals between Tennessee and Notre Dame.
College Football

Peyton Manning Shares Thoughts on Arch’s Texas Commitment

The NFL Hall of Famer said he really liked how his nephew posted his announcement himself instead of making a whole show out of it.

By Madison Williams
The NFL's Sunday Ticket red zone channel during an NFL Sunday.
Media

Report: Amazon, Apple, Disney Bid on NFL Sunday Ticket Rights

The NFL’s deal with DirecTV for the package expires after the 2022 season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Phillies starting pitcher Mark Appel (66) throws a pitch during the fifth inning of a spring training game.
MLB

2013 No. 1 Pick Mark Appel Called Up to MLB for First Time

He’ll finally get his chance in the big leagues with the Phillies.

By Zach Koons
New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning (10) and Daniel Jones (8) on the field in 2019.
NFL

Eli Manning Shares Potential Impact of Daboll on Daniel Jones

The former Giants quarterback seemed optimistic about the state of the team under his successor this season.

By Madison Williams