On a day where the entire Warriors organization proudly celebrated another NBA championship, Steve Kerr made perhaps one of the event’s loudest statements without saying anything at all.

The Warriors head coach arrived to Golden State’s championship parade Monday wearing what initially appeared to be a basic (yet likely still expensive) black tee and white shorts. However, a closer look at Kerr’s fit revealed his shirt sported the phrase “Night. Night.” in the center with Stephen Curry’s logo underneath, a subtle callback to the now-infamous celebration the NBA Finals MVP debuted and (frequently) used this postseason.

First seen late in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, Curry’s celebration quickly became one of the most memorable images from this year’s playoffs. The eight-time All-Star broke out the taunt for the last time in Golden State’s title-clinching Game 6 victory over Boston after hitting a three to give the Dubs a 15-point lead with 3:15 to play.

Now that the critics have been all but silenced, the only question left for Curry or Kerr to answer is: how long will it be before fans can get their hands on a potentially legendary piece of merch?

