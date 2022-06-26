Mariners Fan Sends Jesse Winker Pizza After Angels Brawl

Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was not having a good day, so one fan decided to try and make it a little better.

Winker was at the center of a wild benches-clearing brawl in the second inning of Sunday’s game against the Angels after the 28-year-old was hit with a pitch by Los Angeles right-hander Andrew Wantz. That led to a melee that caused an 18-minute delay and saw six players—Winker included—ejected, as well as both managers.

Even after the pushing and shoving ceased and Winker was sent off the field, he still wasn’t exactly calmed down, sending a message to the fans behind the first base dugout on his way to the clubhouse.

What he didn’t know at that time, though, was that a fan watching had his back. Twitter user @sofieballgame decided to order a pizza from nearby Mountain Mike’s Pizza and send it Winker’s way. She listed Angel Stadium as the delivery address, with a specific note: “For the visitors clubhouse, pizza is for Jesse Winker.”

Sofie provided updates along the way, including the ultimate happy ending: Winker got his pizza, and sent Sophie a direct message expressing his appreciation.

Winker might not have been able to help his team in what ended up being a 2-1 loss, but the moral of this story is clear: If someone you care about is having a rough time, send them a pizza. It will always make things better.

More MLB Coverage:

• The Rays Need Front Office Creativity Once Again

• Six Takeaways on MLB’s First All-Star Fan Voting Update

• MLB Can’t Replace the Mud Man So Easily

• Oneil Cruz Gives the Pirates Hope for a Brighter, More Fun Future

• Paul Goldschmidt Is Better Than Ever