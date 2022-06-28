Skip to main content
The Colorado Avalanche Have Won The 2022 Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche Have Won The 2022 Stanley Cup

Gabriel Landeskog’s Daughter Drinks From Stanley Cup After Avalanche Win Title

The Avalanche have kicked off their championship tour and even players’ family members are getting to partake in one of the NHL’s time-honored traditions: drinking from the Stanley Cup.

The latest to do so? The daughter of Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog.

In a video posted on Instagram by the official NHL account, one of Landeskog’s toddlers is seen emulating her father by taking a swig from the Cup. She needed an assist from dad though, considering the 34.5-pound trophy is larger than she is.

While the family hopefully switched out the champagne for some apple juice, the entire Landeskog clan seems to be getting in on the celebration. 

That celebration began of course on Sunday night in Tampa Bay, when the Avalanche roared back to defeat the Lightning 2–1 in Game 6 and close out the Stanley Cup final. The victory gave Colorado its third title in franchise history and first since the 2000–01 season. 

The win also kicked off the championship tour for the Stanley Cup, which has already been through a lot since the final buzzer sounded. Shortly after the Avs won Game 6, forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel tripped and fell while skating with the Cup to get into a team picture, leaving an obvious dent in the bottom of the historic trophy.

Sure, it wasn’t the best look to damage the Cup right after having it handed over to the team. However, the trophy is more than used to partying as hard as the players who earned it. 

The Avalanche will get to hold onto the Stanley Cup throughout the summer and will head into next year as reigning champions. So far, the team has shown that it plans to celebrate that achievement appropriately. 

