Odell Beckham Jr. Commissioned an Eye-Opening Painting of Himself

Odell Beckham Jr. has maybe had the most up-and-down year of his life. The wideout decided to commission a painter to illustrate his fall and rise on canvas and the resulting artwork took the internet by storm Tuesday. 

The picture features Beckham in a Rams uniform picking himself up from the ground. The version of himself down on his luck is wearing a Browns uniform, though, signifying how his time in Cleveland may have been his rock bottom.

After returning to the Browns from a torn ACL in the beginning of the 2021 season, he was released and signed with the Rams in free agency. Once there, he proved to be an essential cog of the team’s offense and he was riding as high as he ever was. 

Unfortunately, Beckham tore his ACL yet again during Los Angeles’s big win in the Super Bowl. As of now, the 29-year-old is a free agent and the Rams have expressed interest in bringing him back but he hasn’t made his decision just yet. Wherever he goes, it’s good to see that Beckham feels like he’s on his feet again. 

