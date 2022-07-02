The Timberwolves pulled off the blockbuster of the NBA offseason thus far, striking a deal with the Jazz to land All-Star center Rudy Gobert. The trade will give Minnesota a defensive anchor to pair with the explosive offensive talent of budding star Anthony Edwards.

However, an old quote began to make the rounds following the trade that reminded fans of Edwards’s unimpressed opinion on Gobert’s defensive abilities.

Following a loss last December to the Jazz, in which Utah stifled Minnesota’s high octane offense, Edwards did his best to offer an explanation for his team’s lackluster performance. When asked if Gobert was a major reason for that, the former No. 1 pick said that while the presence of the French big man may affect some, he was completely unafraid of challenging the seven-footer at the rim.

“I think [Gobert] was in people’s heads. He wasn’t even blocking shots for real, I think. People was just going to the rim and was just like ‘Ah, they got Rudy Gobert.’ And I’m telling them ‘he’s the same as anybody else,’ Edwards said at the time.

“To me, the best rim protector in the league is [Kristaps] Porziņģis. Anytime I go against Porziņģis, I don’t get no layups, you know what I’m saying? So like, I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert… he don’t put no fear in my heart.”

While Edwards comments are likely rooted in his confidence that he can compete with any player in the league, his remarks will probably take some explaining to his new teammate. The 20-year-old will surely appreciate having a three-time Defensive Player of the Year on the roster, so clearing the air will be one of first things to do on Minnesota’s offseason checklist.

From there, the Timberwolves will set their sights on taking the leap in the Western Conference. Minnesota surprised during the 2021–22 campaign with a daring run to the first round of the playoffs and will now hope that Gobert can fit in with the rest of the roster as soon as next season.

