Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
The Utah Jazz Are Trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Utah Jazz Are Trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Quote About Rudy Gobert Going Viral After Friday Trade

The Timberwolves pulled off the blockbuster of the NBA offseason thus far, striking a deal with the Jazz to land All-Star center Rudy Gobert. The trade will give Minnesota a defensive anchor to pair with the explosive offensive talent of budding star Anthony Edwards. 

However, an old quote began to make the rounds following the trade that reminded fans of Edwards’s unimpressed opinion on Gobert’s defensive abilities. 

Following a loss last December to the Jazz, in which Utah stifled Minnesota’s high octane offense, Edwards did his best to offer an explanation for his team’s lackluster performance. When asked if Gobert was a major reason for that, the former No. 1 pick said that while the presence of the French big man may affect some, he was completely unafraid of challenging the seven-footer at the rim.

“I think [Gobert] was in people’s heads. He wasn’t even blocking shots for real, I think. People was just going to the rim and was just like ‘Ah, they got Rudy Gobert.’ And I’m telling them ‘he’s the same as anybody else,’ Edwards said at the time.

“To me, the best rim protector in the league is [Kristaps] Porziņģis. Anytime I go against Porziņģis, I don’t get no layups, you know what I’m saying? So like, I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert… he don’t put no fear in my heart.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While Edwards comments are likely rooted in his confidence that he can compete with any player in the league, his remarks will probably take some explaining to his new teammate. The 20-year-old will surely appreciate having a three-time Defensive Player of the Year on the roster, so clearing the air will be one of first things to do on Minnesota’s offseason checklist. 

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

From there, the Timberwolves will set their sights on taking the leap in the Western Conference. Minnesota surprised during the 2021–22 campaign with a daring run to the first round of the playoffs and will now hope that Gobert can fit in with the rest of the roster as soon as next season.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

YOU MAY LIKE

American tennis player Coco Gauff looks down after a point in her third round match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Gauff Ousted at Wimbledon in Third Round by Amanda Anisimova

The teenager’s hopes of glory at the grass court Grand Slam were cut short on Saturday.

By Associated Press
Kevin Durant dunks against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves.
Play
NBA

Report: T-Wolves Wouldn’t Include Two Players in KD Offer

Minnesota reportedly made calls about Durant before trading for Rudy Gobert.

By Dan Lyons
Carlos Sainz celebrates earning first career pole at British Grand Prix.
Formula1

Sainz Earns First Career Pole Position for F1’s British GP

He edged out Max Verstappen in Saturday’s qualifying session.

By Associated Press
Former Broncos punter Marquette King (1) celebrates a win over the Raiders.
NFL

Marquette King Says He Hasn’t Gotten Fair NFL Opportunity

The former All-Pro punter hasn’t played in the league since 2018.

By Zach Koons
Baker Mayfield on the sideline during a Browns game.
Play
NFL

RGIII: Browns Should Extend Olive Branch to Baker Mayfield

The former Browns quarterback shared how the team should handle its current debacle.

By Dan Lyons
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Kevin Durant Breaks Silence After Requesting Trade From Nets

The 12-time All-Star spoke for the first time since the explosive news regarding his future broke on Thursday.

By Zach Koons
nikola-jokic-jalen-brunson
Play
NBA

Early Winners and Losers of NBA Free Agency

Let’s sort through the biggest offseason moves so far.

By Michael Pina
Two U.S. soccer fans hold up American flags at a United States Men's National Team soccer match.
Soccer

U.S. Men’s Soccer Qualifies for First Olympics for Since 2008

The U-20 squad beat Honduras 3–0 to punch a ticket to Paris in 2024.

By Daniel Chavkin