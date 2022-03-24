Skip to main content
Would You Bet That?: Will the Peacocks from St. Peter's Advance to the Elite 8

Where Does Bronny James Rank Nationally As a 2023 Basketball Prospect?

Bronny James is one of the most-known high school basketball juniors in the country. It definitely helps that his father is NBA legend LeBron James.

Young James has already signed a major NIL deal, and he’s regarded as one of the top prospects for the class of 2023. But where does he rank nationally as he begins to look at colleges in the latter part of this year?

According to the 247Sports composite ranking, which compiles ratings from various media outlets, James is ranked 34th nationally, sixth in combo guard recruits and fourth in California. He is noted as a four-star player.

However, 247Sports alone has James ranked lower at 52nd nationally, seventh in combo guard and sixth in California. 

James hasn’t received any official offers from colleges yet, but those will most likely start appearing once he begins his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School in the fall. Right now, James has shown interest in the blueblood schools: Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and UNC.

Regardless of where James goes, his potential path to the NBA will not look like his father’s since LeBron never played in college. 

The 37-year-old James does plan on staying in the NBA until his son joins the league as he wants to play alongside his son. 

