Chet Holmgren, Baker Mayfield and the Portland Pickles on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant Reacts to Chet Holmgren’s Sublime Summer League Debut

It's probably not wise to read too much into NBA Summer League performances.

After all, the Summer League is a development showcase for rookies and young pros looking to solidify their career prospects. All-Stars and veteran players don't participate.

That said, Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made one superstar take notice of his dazzling Summer League debut on Tuesday night.

Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Gonzaga, recorded 23 points and seven rebounds and blocked a Summer League-record six shots as Oklahoma City beat the Jazz, 98–77, in Salt Lake City.

One of Holmgren's blocks came against Tacko Fall, who at 7'6" stands five inches taller than Holmgren.

All of the above led four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant to react via Twitter on Wednesday morning. It probably didn't hurt that Holmgren debuted wearing shoes from Durant's signature line.

Holmgren made 7-of-9 field-goal attempts on Tuesday, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. He’s slated to be in action for the Thunder on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT against the Grizzlies on ESPN2 and Thursday at 6 p.m. EDT against the 76ers on NBA TV.

Daily Cover: The Reinvention of Yama, the World’s Heaviest Sumo Wrestler 

