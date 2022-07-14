Tom Brady’s new movie may not have the budget of the next Marvel blockbuster, but the film is set to feature an epic team-up not seen by football fans since 2017.

Brady shared during a recent interview with Variety that his upcoming film, 80 for Brady, will see him re-unite with Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and the recently-retired Rob Gronkowski, who teamed with the ex-Patriots QB throughout his 20 seasons in New England. The trio will play themselves in supporting roles as part of a cast headlined by Brady, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” said Brady, who also revealed he recruited Edelman, Amendola and Gronk for the movie. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

The movie, which was announced in February shortly after Brady’s brief retirement, tells the story of a group of friends (Fonda, Tomlin, Field, Moreno) as they venture to Houston to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion win ring No. 5 at Super Bowl LI in 2017. The on-camera reunion marks the first time Brady, who will star in and produce the film, has donned his old uniform since 2019, and the first time he’s done so alongside Gronk, Edelman, and Amendola since the Pats’ legendary comeback victory over the Falcons.

With the news of the cameos now public, Brady took to Twitter Thursday to post a picture of the foursome smiling on set. The Buccaneers QB also playfully teased at the idea of the crew joining forces again in real life.

“BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though,” he tweeted.

While Patriots fans may be disappointed the movie magic won’t translate to reality, the cameos should, at least, conjure up fond memories of the foursome’s time in New England. During their five seasons under coach Bill Belichick, the club won two Super Bowl Rings in three appearances and played in five AFC championship games from 2013 to ’17.

With their days of gearing up for training camp in Foxborough now behind them, Brady and his bunch could add to their list of past successes by helping 80 for Brady score big with audiences in the box office. The Kyle Marvin-directed Paramount Pictures road trip comedy is slated to be released in 2023.

