Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Gronk, Others Joining Tom Brady Movie With Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

Tom Brady’s new movie may not have the budget of the next Marvel blockbuster, but the film is set to feature an epic team-up not seen by football fans since 2017.

Brady shared during a recent interview with Variety that his upcoming film, 80 for Brady, will see him re-unite with Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and the recently-retired Rob Gronkowski, who teamed with the ex-Patriots QB throughout his 20 seasons in New England. The trio will play themselves in supporting roles as part of a cast headlined by Brady, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” said Brady, who also revealed he recruited Edelman, Amendola and Gronk for the movie. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

The movie, which was announced in February shortly after Brady’s brief retirement, tells the story of a group of friends (Fonda, Tomlin, Field, Moreno) as they venture to Houston to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion win ring No. 5 at Super Bowl LI in 2017. The on-camera reunion marks the first time Brady, who will star in and produce the film, has donned his old uniform since 2019, and the first time he’s done so alongside Gronk, Edelman, and Amendola since the Pats’ legendary comeback victory over the Falcons.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

With the news of the cameos now public, Brady took to Twitter Thursday to post a picture of the foursome smiling on set. The Buccaneers QB also playfully teased at the idea of the crew joining forces again in real life.

“BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though,” he tweeted.

While Patriots fans may be disappointed the movie magic won’t translate to reality, the cameos should, at least, conjure up fond memories of the foursome’s time in New England. During their five seasons under coach Bill Belichick, the club won two Super Bowl Rings in three appearances and played in five AFC championship games from 2013 to ’17.

With their days of gearing up for training camp in Foxborough now behind them, Brady and his bunch could add to their list of past successes by helping 80 for Brady score big with audiences in the box office. The Kyle Marvin-directed Paramount Pictures road trip comedy is slated to be released in 2023.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) on deck.
MLB

Agent Casey Close Sues Doug Gottlieb Over Freeman Tweet

The Fox Sports Radio host tweeted that the agent withheld information regarding the first baseman’s free agency negotiations, which the agent has said is false.

By Madison Williams12 minutes ago
brent venables
College Football

Venables Discusses Importance of Bedlam Ahead of SEC Move

The rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State dates back to 1904.

By Nick Selbe31 minutes ago
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan prior to the race for the Austrian FIA Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on 2022/07/10.
Formula1

AlphaTauri’s Tost Defends Tsunoda After Marko’s ‘Problem Child’ Comments

The team boss said before the Austrian Grand Prix, ‘I like problem [children] because these are the really good [children] who can make something out of it.’

By Madeline Coleman35 minutes ago
G.G. Jackson about to shoot a basketball
College Basketball

Top Recruit GG Jackson Expected to Flip His Commitment, per Report

The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023 was expected to attend North Carolina.

By Daniel Chavkin35 minutes ago
Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) observes the national anthem before an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Former Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz Announces Retirement

He last played in the NFL in 2020.

By Joseph Salvador45 minutes ago
Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith speaks during a live taping of ESPN's "First Take.”
Media

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He’s Been Off ‘First Take’

The outspoken analyst hasn’t been seen on the show for most of July.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Center Deandre Ayton with the Phoenix Suns
Play
NBA

Report: Pacers, Deandre Ayton Agree on Four-Year Offer Sheet

It’s reportedly the biggest offer sheet of all time.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Golf ball on a tee
Golf

NTSB: Man Who Hit Golfers’ Van in Fatal Wreck Had Meth in System

The agency previously said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel in the accident that killed nine in west Texas.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago