Lamar Jackson has always been pretty active on social media, and he isn’t afraid to mix it up, especially with current or former NFL players. That continued on Wednesday, when Jackson and former safety Bernard Pollard jawed at each other on Twitter.

Pollard was admiring his college highlights when Jackson tried to bring him back down.

“Bra got a 6 second college highlight you mad fr I wish I played against you,” he wrote. “I would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry a** BERNARD!”

“And I promise I clean hit and you’d never be the same,” Pollard said in return.

Pollard was a solid starter in his NFL career, spending time for four teams over eight seasons including the Ravens. He was a big hitter, maybe known best for a few unfortunate incidents where he tore Tom Brady’s ACL in 2008, injured Wes Welker in 2009 and injured Rob Gronkowski in 2011.

However, now he is a former NFL player feuding with Jackson on Twitter.

