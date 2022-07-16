Skip to main content
Auburn Great Charles Barkley Comes to Bryan Harsin’s Defense

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has had a tumultuous offseason, but despite rumors of the program moving on from him, Harsin is back for another season at the helm.

Still, Harsin has one prominent name on his side. Legendary Auburn alumnus Charles Barkley came out in support of the head coach and pleaded everyone to be patient with him.

“I’m a Bryan Harsin fan, and this is to all the Auburn people: Leave that man alone and let him do his freaking job,” Barkley said. “He’s only been there a year. Just leave the man alone and let him do his job.” 

Barkley went as far as to say these critics should be punished for annoying Harsin.

“For the people who keep bothering this man, I wish somebody would just slap the hell out of them,” he said.

So, if you want to go through Harsin, you’ve got to go through Barkley first.

As a whole, Barkley is overall optimistic about not only Harsin and the football team but the basketball team as well.

“If they let [AD] Allen [Greene], Bruce [Pearl] and Bryan Harsin do their job, I feel really good about Auburn going forward,” he said.

