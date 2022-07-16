Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving to Play in Drew League Before LeBron James Saturday

LeBron James won’t be the only NBA star to put his talents on display at the Drew League on Saturday. 

Apparently, Nets star Kyrie Irving will be on the court at the Los Angeles Pro-Am showcase as well, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin

Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley confirmed to McMenamin that both Irving and James are expected to play on Saturday. Irving will reportedly take the court at 11 a.m. PT with James coming on just a few games after at 1:45 p.m.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported that James was poised to make his return to the Drew League this year for the first time since 2011. Over a decade ago, the now 37-year-old put on a show, racking up 33 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

This time around, James will be on site with Irving, right as the two continue to be connected in rampant trade rumors. Irving, who opted into his player option worth $36.9 million for the 2021–22 season, has been mentioned as popular trade target for LeBron’s Lakers after the Nets indicated that the majority of their roster was available following Kevin Durant’s trade request two weeks ago. 

However, the New York Post reported that Irving has not requested out of Brooklyn and intends to play for the Nets, even if Durant were to be sent elsewhere. The seven-time All-Star could have opted out of his contract to become a free agent and to explore sign-and-trade packages, but he decided instead to opt in to the player option.

Irving has yet to make any official statements regarding his status for the 2022–23 season. 

