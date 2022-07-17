Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Red Sox’s Jeter Downs Hits First Career Homer at Yankee Stadium

It’s been nearly 10 years since MLB fans heard the name “Jeter” after a booming home run at Yankee Stadium. That is, until Red Sox shortstop Jeter Downs stepped up to the plate on Sunday.

Downs, who’s famously named after Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, recorded his first career home run after belting an 88 mph slider from Yankees ace Gerrit Cole a whopping 363 feet over the left-field wall. Downs’ two-run moonshot came in the third inning and drove in Jackie Bradley Jr. to give Boston its first runs of the game and narrow the deficit, 3–2.

The rookie infielder, appearing in only his ninth game, notched his first homer just eight days after he recorded his first career hit against the Yankees on July 9. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After going hitless over the last four games, Downs ended his slump in impressive fashion as he continues to navigate what has been an up-and-down start to his career. Entering the day, Downs logged three hits and two RBIs in 22 at-bats with a .136 batting average and a slugging percentage of .136.

As Downs continues to make strides in his first year in the majors, his signature moment on Sunday could mean he’s starting to find his swing. As for his show-stealing moment at Yankee Stadium, though, the 23-year-old probably shouldn’t expect a shout-out from the former Yankees captain on social media like the one he received prior to his debut.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

lebron curry
Extra Mustard

Curry, LeBron React to Kid’s ’Night-Night’ Taunt

Curry’s impact on the game extends to on-court celebrations, too.

By Nick Selbe53 minutes ago
Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel (5) catches a fly ball hit by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso during the first inning of a game.
MLB

Cubs Allow Run to Score, Fail to Record Out in Rundown Blunder

This couldn’t have gone much worse.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Leandro Cedeno
MLB

Diamondbacks Prospect Crushes 527-Foot Homer in Minor League Game

Leandro Cedeno hit the towering shot Saturday night in Amarillo, Texas.

By Thomas Neumann5 hours ago
Anthony Richardson
College Football

Gators QB Anthony Richardson Abandons Controversial Nickname

The University of Florida signal caller is distancing himself from the moniker.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) runs to first base after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a game against the Angels.
MLB

Mariners’ Ty France Named All-Star Sub in Place of Mike Trout

The star first baseman finally got his well-deserved spot on the AL roster.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Chris Sale Leaves Game After Getting Hit in Pinky By Line Drive vs. Yankees

The seven-time All-Star suffered a nasty injury on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott2 hours ago
Spencer Torkelson
MLB

Tigers Option Former No. 1 Pick Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A

The first baseman, selected first overall in the 2020 MLB draft, heads to the Toledo Mud Hens for more seasoning.

By Thomas Neumann3 hours ago
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman (33) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA

Report: Aces Star Kelsey Plum Signs Two-Year Extension

The former No. 1 overall pick recently took home MVP honors in her first WNBA All-Star Game appearance.

By Jelani Scott3 hours ago