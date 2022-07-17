Red Sox’s Jeter Downs Hits First Career Homer at Yankee Stadium

It’s been nearly 10 years since MLB fans heard the name “Jeter” after a booming home run at Yankee Stadium. That is, until Red Sox shortstop Jeter Downs stepped up to the plate on Sunday.

Downs, who’s famously named after Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, recorded his first career home run after belting an 88 mph slider from Yankees ace Gerrit Cole a whopping 363 feet over the left-field wall. Downs’ two-run moonshot came in the third inning and drove in Jackie Bradley Jr. to give Boston its first runs of the game and narrow the deficit, 3–2.

The rookie infielder, appearing in only his ninth game, notched his first homer just eight days after he recorded his first career hit against the Yankees on July 9.

After going hitless over the last four games, Downs ended his slump in impressive fashion as he continues to navigate what has been an up-and-down start to his career. Entering the day, Downs logged three hits and two RBIs in 22 at-bats with a .136 batting average and a slugging percentage of .136.

As Downs continues to make strides in his first year in the majors, his signature moment on Sunday could mean he’s starting to find his swing. As for his show-stealing moment at Yankee Stadium, though, the 23-year-old probably shouldn’t expect a shout-out from the former Yankees captain on social media like the one he received prior to his debut.

