Alex Morgan Takes to Twitter to Call Out Canada Soccer Following Statement from Players
Following a victory in the Concacaf W Championship final which clinched a 2024 Olympic berth for the U.S. women’s national team, star forward Alex Morgan paid homage to another sporting great: 2022 NBA Finals MVP and Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry. 

Taking to Instagram after Monday night’s win, Morgan, who scored the lone goal in the UWSNT’s 1–0 win over northern rival Canada, posted a picture of her cradling the tournament’s first-place trophy along with the Concacaf W Championship Golden Ball. Accompanying the impressive photo was the caption “Night, Night”, a nod to Curry’s celebration that became popular during Golden State’s latest championship run.

Curry wasn’t the only recent champion that Morgan made reference to after her latest title. The two-time World Cup winner and 2012 Olympic gold medalist also showed that she wanted to emulate recent Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, who vowed to find out how many beers fit in the iconic Claret Jug.

Instead of beer, Morgan chose to fill the humongous Concacaf W trophy with a margarita… or 20.

Morgan’s celebrations were well-deserved following her performance on Monday and throughout the tournament. Her penalty in the 78th minute was enough to lift the USWNT to victory over Canada and continue the group’s dominance in Concacaf play. 

For Morgan, the recent stretch of play was also crucial for solidifying her own position up front for the USWNT after being left out of various camps over the last year.

“I’ve been not surprised but very happy how she has handled the whole situation and how she came back,” USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski said about Morgan following Monday’s win. “Alex is a better player, and that’s what makes her special. She doesn’t want to stop growing. She doesn’t want to stop developing.

“Alex is a big player and big players are born for big moments. That’s what makes her special.”

