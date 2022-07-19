An opportunity to make fun of your rival’s misfortunes will never go wasted in sports. And on Tuesday, Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan didn’t waste any time trolling the Falcons after a surprise retirement from one of their newest players.

Atlanta announced on Twitter that defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who signed with the team just 13 days prior, was calling it a career at 28 years old. Seeing this, Jordan just couldn’t help himself and poked some fun at the NFC South rival.

“Sooo 13 days on the falcons and that was all he needed to make up his mind,” Jordan said in a tweet.

Goldman spent the first seven years of his career with the Bears after the team selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Florida State. He was Chicago’s starting nose tackle since 2016.

He tallied 22 total tackles and 0.5 sacks in 2021 before the Bears released him in March. He signed with Atlanta on July 6, but it’s unclear why he is retiring at this time. Until then, Jordan will have his fun.

