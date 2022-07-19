The Falcons announced that defensive tackle Eddie Goldman informed the team he is retiring Tuesday. The announcement comes just 13 days after Atlanta signed him in free agency.

Goldman spent the first seven years of his career with the Bears after the team drafted him in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Florida State. He was Chicago’s starting nose tackle ever since the 2016 season.

However, he opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He tallied 22 total tackles and 0.5 sacks in 2021 before the Bears released him in March. He signed with Atlanta on July 6 but evidently it looks like Goldman is ready to call it a career at 28 years old.

The Falcons finished last season with a 7–10 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth season in a row.

